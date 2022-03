The inflation pessimists were right. It now looks like UK CPI inflation will exceed 8 per cent soon – although it should fall thereafter because if we are handing all our money over to utility companies nobody else will be able to raise prices.

But what use was this correct call?

In some respects it did make money. Inflation pessimists would have correctly bought gold (which is up 13 per cent on a year ago) and avoided conventional gilts, which have lost 10 per cent since the summer.