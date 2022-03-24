What are green offices for?

Two years after the pandemic first upended our daily lives, there is still limited consensus on how to use office space. In a bid to lure back reluctant staff, this magazine’s parent company first tried free cake, then a free canteen. Several strange, hermetically sealed pods have appeared in and around empty banks of desks. Fridays remain particularly quiet (or so I’m told).

If tepid city centre retail figures are a guide, weekday activity remains below the long-term trend. City centre offices were less than 25 per cent full in the UK last month, estimates one report, compared with a pre-pandemic average of 55 to 60 per cent. And yet, despite this, investor demand for one office market sub-sector has displayed remarkable strength: the energy efficient building.

Offices, as property investors are now well aware, are going green. The shift is welcome, given they account for a fifth of non-residential real estate energy use. Developers and landlords also have little choice, since the government mandated all non-domestic rented buildings achieve a minimum EPC energy efficiency rating of ‘B’ by 2030. It’s quite a job. According to the estate agent Savills, some 87 per cent of UK office stock – more than 1bn square feet – falls short of the required standard.