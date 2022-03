Although everybody is worrying about inflation, there’s one type of it many people like: house price inflation. This was 12.6 per cent in February according to the Nationwide, and 10.6 per cent on the Halifax’s measure, and yet few people – or at least few with a voice – think this a problem.

But it raises the question: what’s the link between house price and consumer price inflation (CPI)?

You might think the two go together. Both can be signs of loose monetary policy or booming demand.