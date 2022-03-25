Assessing bond risk in your core fund holdings

Many popular multi-asset funds still lean heavily on bonds

We ask which are looking further afield

Inflation continues to bite, interest rates continue to rise and life remains uncomfortable for bond investors. The Financial Times notes that the US government bond market recently endured its worst month since Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory sent yields spiking, and the pain of those falling bond prices has been felt elsewhere. The average fund in the Investment Association’s UK Gilts sector is down by nearly 7 per cent for the year to 24 March – and by an equivalent amount this calendar year – with higher-quality corporate bond funds also taking a hit. While this isn't as bad as the large falls seen in certain pockets of the equity universe, it’s an unwelcome development for those relying on bonds as diversifiers.

This is an issue for the multi-asset funds many investors use as the core of their portfolio. High-profile, widely-held franchises such as Vanguard’s LifeStrategy* range restrict themselves to using equities and bonds, and that has hurt performance for the more bond-heavy names in such franchises over recent months.