Storm in a TCAP

Margins are under constant pressure

Write-downs this year are a real possibility

The mash-up between inter-dealer brokers Tullett Prebon and ICAP, to form TP ICAP (TCAP), always had an air of desperation about it as significant regulatory changes to the options market – the bread and butter for the company’s bank and hedge fund clients – plus a move to cheaper and more transparent electronic swap execution facilities – meant the days of men wearing braces shouting into phones have long gone.

The transition has not been smooth for the company and after a year where the share price fell by 45 per cent following constant downgrades, plus a well-publicised spat with a US-based activist investor over whether it should put itself up for sale, the market seems to have called time on the broker.