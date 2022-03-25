Today's Markets: Stocks steady, government looks to charge up EV infrastructure

Companies

Government, BP, throwing cash at EV charging anxiety

The Department for Transport has announced plans to support a tenfold increase in the number of electric vehicle charging points across the UK as the focus shifts from consumer anxiety over the range of battery-powered cars to the practicalities of keeping them charged.

A new Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy will provide a £450mn Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund to provide EV hubs and other on-street charging. When added to the £950mn Rapid Charging Fund announced in September last year and other commitments, the department said it was providing £1.6bn to help build a network of 300,000 charging points around the UK by 2030. This equates to almost five times the number of existing fuel pumps.

"No matter where you live – be that a city centre or rural village, the north, south, east or west of the country – we’re powering up the switch to electric and ensuring no one gets left behind in the process," transport secretary Grant Shapps said.

Oil giant BP (BP) also committed a further £1bn to develop new charging infrastructure on Friday. It will fund "more high-speed charging in dedicated hubs and on existing fuel and convenience sites" as well as providing more home charging services, BP pulse senior vice president Richard Bartlett said.

Charge point company Pod Point (POD) saw its shares rise 7 per cent on the government’s announcement. MF

Petropavlovsk seeking new gold buyer

While not sanctioned like the bigger Kremlin-linked companies, Petropavlovsk (POG) is running into challenges due to its close ties with Gazprombank, a new target of UK asset freezes. The bank is both a key lender and gold buyer for Petropavlovsk. The miner said on Friday it would be “challenging to find an alternative purchaser for the group's gold output”. Petropavlovsk also has a $560,000 (£425,000) interest payment due today that is blocked by the UK sanctions.

Its share price fell a further 8 per cent on Friday, to 1.6p, from around 13p in the days before the invasion. AH

Home improvements push up profits at Wickes

Wickes’ (WIX) pre-tax profits more than doubled to £65mn in 2021 as households continued to spend more on home improvements, sending shares up by 7 per cent.

The DIY supplies retailer benefited from the shift to working-from-home and restrictions on going out during the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused people to invest more in their immediate surroundings, and during which time Wickes was classed as an “essential retailer”.

Like-for-like sales rose by 13 per cent in 2021, falling slightly in the second half given the particularly strong comparator in 2020.

Wickes said it expected business to keep strengthening in 2022, as “volatility in energy prices and more acute focus on the cost of living may act as a catalyst for many homeowners to prioritise improved insulation for their property”.

This could allow home improvements to buck broad retail trends, with the latest national figures showing that retail sales, including household goods, are already in decline as consumers adjust to higher costs of living. MT