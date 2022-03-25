/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's Markets: Stocks steady, government looks to charge up EV infrastructure

The latest from world markets, and companies news updates
Today's Markets: Stocks steady, government looks to charge up EV infrastructure
March 25, 2022

Stocks in Europe were little changed at the open and held the week’s range. The FTSE 100 was a tad lower with oil prices, with shares in Frankfurt and Paris up a tiny bit but essentially flat. US stocks rallied yesterday, clawing back Wednesday’s losses. The S&P 500 has recovered 4,500, an area first reached back in August – 6 months of churn to get back to flat. Asian markets were broadly lower, with shares in Hong Kong and mainland China stung by comments from the US audit watchdog, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which said it’s “premature” to say whether a deal to stop hundreds of Chinese companies being kicked off American stock exchanges would be struck. It noted that a deal might be pointless since Chinese regulators may not permit US inspectors to review fully the audit papers of Chinese companies.

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data