Tesco – safety in numbers

Tesco’s (TSCO) market value has increased by a fifth over the last 12 months, yet the share price is roughly in line with its level when the UK first entered lockdown. During that benighted period, the grocer expanded its online offering and delivery service, while taking on significant additional costs to ensure the well-being of its staff and customers.

It also secured a larger customer base, thereby expanding its share of the overall grocery market through the pandemic. Earlier this year, data analytics from Kantar showed that the group’s sales were up 10.1 per cent on a two-year basis, while its market share increased by 0.6 percentage points to 27.9 per cent – the first time it had achieved that distinction since 2016. No doubt the lack of a comparable delivery option from the big German discounters – Aldi and Lidl – helped to rebuild customer numbers. Aldi did strike a limited agreement with Deliveroo (ROO) in May 2020 and rolled out the service to 20 stores in London, Greater Manchester, Cambridge and the Midlands, but its capabilities in this area pale by comparison.

Grocery sales surged in the early part of the initial lockdown, partly out of panic, but they gathered pace again through the subsequent disruptions, as consumers curtailed spending in cafes, restaurants and bars. As a result, many more meals were cooked and eaten domestically through the lockdowns and sales volumes of certain foods and beverages linked to home entertaining increased. The latter trend, assuming it is maintained to a significant degree in a post-pandemic world, could present another problem for the discounters. Overall, however, shoppers did not move resolutely upmarket as social habits changed in line with government strictures.