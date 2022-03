Core business sales return to pre-pandemic levels

A £4mn buyback is in the offing

EKF Diagnostics (EKF) drove revenue up by a quarter through 2021, which fed through to a 4 per cent increase in cash profits to £26.5mn.

Unfortunately, shares in the Glamorgan-based company pulled back dramatically on results day, as chairman Christopher Mills pointed to “a significant reduction in pandemic-related contract manufacturing activity for the remainder of the year”.