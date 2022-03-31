Chesnara enters 17th year of dividend hikes

Steady run of acquisitions in UK and Netherlands over 2021

New business profits still at two-thirds of pre-pandemic level

Chesnara (CSN) outlined a 17th consecutive yearly dividend hike with payments rising by 3 per cent for the 2021 financial year, which prompted a share price increase on results day.

However, the company, which manages life and pension books in the UK, Netherlands, and Sweden, is still battling a pandemic-related dip in new business. Chesnara’s new business profits fell to £9.6mn in 2021, remaining at around two-thirds of the level seen pre-pandemic. Nevertheless, these profits are expected to add another £21.9mn of incremental future cash flows.

Negative foreign exchange movements and temporarily higher capital requirements also hampered cash generation, which came in at £20.3mn in 2021, compared to £27.7mn in the previous year. Removing these impacts, commercial cash generation actually saw growth across all divisions, and came in well above its dividend and interest funding needs, at £53mn.

Encouragingly, Chesnara has remained active in acquisitions across its markets in 2021, with deals to buy Sanlam Life & Pensions UK as well as Netherlands-based insurer Robein Leven, and the Dutch insurance portfolio of Brand New Day.

Chief executive Steve Murray told Investors’ Chronicle that M&A “will become an even more important part of our strategy going forward”, and the group is currently sizing up opportunities both in existing and new markets, provided the regulatory backdrop is positive.

Panmure Gordon highlighted Chesnara’s “enviable track record of increasing dividends year on year”, which is not matched by any other quoted UK life insurer. The broker estimated the long-term cash potential is sufficient to fund the 2021 dividend for more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, further acquisitive growth will be supported by Chesnara’s improved funding position after a Tier 2 debt raise of £200mn in February. Buy.

CHESNARA (CSN) ORD PRICE: 308p MARKET VALUE: £ 462mn TOUCH: 305-310 12-MONTH HIGH: 320p LOW: 254p DIVIDEND YIELD: 7.3% PE RATIO: 17 NET ASSET VALUE: 305p SOLVENCY RATIO: 152%

Year to 31 Dec Net premiums (£mn) Pre-tax profit (£nm) Earnings per share (p) Dividend per share (p) 2017 177 89.6 52.4 20.07 2018 219 27.0 16.1 20.67 2019 224 96.1 52.8 21.30 2020 250 24.6 14.1 21.94 2021 196 28.8 18.2 22.60 % change -22 +17 +29 +3 Ex-div: 07 Apr Payment: 24 May *Includes intangible assets of £122m, or 81p a share

Last IC View: Buy, 287p, 26 August 2021.