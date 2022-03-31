FCA plans £71mn redress scheme for British Steel pension savers

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined plans for a £71mn redress scheme to compensate British Steel workers whose "confusion and concern" were used to push them to transfer out of their defined benefit (DB) company pensions.

The regulator, which has launched a consultation ahead of the planned launch of the scheme in early 2023, said it was taking the rare step in light of the “exceptional” circumstances surrounding transfers out of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS).

Previous research from the regulator found that 46 per cent of pension transfer advice given by financial advisers to 8,000 steelworkers between 2016 and 2018 was unsuitable, compared with an average of 17 per cent in the wider market. The FCA estimated the average loss from unsuitable British Steel advice, which saw workers moved into inferior or inappropriate defined contribution pension schemes, is around £60,000.