Next week's economics: 4 - 8 April

Early indications next week could suggest that the Russo-Ukraine war is not yet doing great damage to European economies. Purchasing managers’ reports on Tuesday are expected to confirm flash readings that showed service sector activity continuing to expand strongly in the UK and respectably in the eurozone, albeit accompanied by big rises in prices and costs.

Instead, the eurozone’s problem is that its economy was fragile before the war. Although official figures should show a small rise in retail sales volumes in February as the impact of Covid receded, these sales will remain below the summer’s levels – and this is before higher oil prices squeeze real incomes further.

The picture will be even more lacklustre for industry. Although Thursday’s figures should show a small rise in German industrial production in February and decent rises in factory orders in recent months, this would leave output not just below last summer’s levels, nor even merely below 2018’s peak, but also lower than in 2007. German industry was suffering a slowdown even before Covid, and from a weak starting point.