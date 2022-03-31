Today's Markets: Scary quarter nearly over

ECB lays inflation blame on Ukraine conflict

Oil slips back

FTSE100 set to end quarter up 3 per cent

Yesterday I read a speech by ECB head Christine Lagarde. I wouldn’t recommend it. In it she lays all the blame for inflation at the door of the war in Ukraine. For example, this is just plain obfuscation of the facts: “The economic impact of the war is best captured by what economists call a 'supply shock', which is a shock that simultaneously pushes up inflation and reduces growth… How much inflation rises and growth slows will ultimately hinge on how the conflict and sanctions evolve.”

The supply shock and demand imbalance was already there prior to the war as a result of bad Covid policies that were made worse by not rescinding them swiftly enough – indeed barely has the ECB done anything except signal it will wind up asset purchases this year. Meanwhile they, the ECB cronies, are still pouring fuel onto the fire by buying bonds and rates are still negative. On what planet can she make statements like this and be taken seriously:

“First, optionality means that we are prepared to react to a range of scenarios, and the course we take will depend on the incoming data… Second, gradualism means that we will move carefully and adjust our policy as we receive feedback on our actions. Any adjustments to the key ECB interest rates will take place some time after the end of our net purchases under the APP and will be gradual.”

So, the ECB plans to do "whatever it takes" but "gradualism" will apply to ensure "optionality"... utter nonsense. There is only one course of action, and it needs to be done yesterday. Capital Economics thinks the ECB is waking up to the danger: “Our new forecast is for three 25bp rate hikes this year and five next, bringing the deposit rate to 1.5 per cent by end-2023.”

Meanwhile German inflation is going through the roof, rising to its highest since 1981, and Berlin is implementing emergency energy policies to stem demand for gas. German CPI rose to 7.3 per cent in March, against expectations of 6.2 per cent, and up from 5.1 per cent in Feb. Talk is that Ms Lagarde could be shuffled out by September…

There was also a speech by Ben Broadbent, deputy governor of the Bank of England, who said there is value in forward guidance as long as it’s clear. Communication from the Bank of England has been anything but clear lately. I hope this presages a change.

Meanwhile reports indicate Fed officials are becoming concerned about a wage price spiral – the exact thing several weeks ago they said they saw no evidence of. But it’s exactly what we were warning about; it’s the natural order once inflation expectations become unhinged. After the December payrolls report I said: “Now at the point where the narrative goes from transitory > supply side problems > demand/wage spiral.” JPMorgan: “We are now replacing our expectations for 25 basis point hikes in May and June with 50 basis point moves, reverting to 25 basis point hikes in July and thereafter.”

Markets

European stock markets are a bit higher again today as oil prices slide back. Crude slipped lower, with WTI taking a $100 handle for a time, as the White House indicated it would release as much as 180m barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It would be the largest ever release, the third in six months, and amount to almost two days of global oil demand. This is large enough to make a dent, but releases never alter longer-term imbalances. US stock markets gave back a bit yesterday with the S&P 500 down 0.63 per cent and the Nasdaq down 1.21 per cent. Asian indices were mainly lower as Chinese output data disappointed, with the China NBS manufacturing PMI falling to 49.5 and non-manufacturing dropped to 48.4. UK Q4 GDP was revised higher but counts for little now so much has changed. US PCE inflation data is due later, whilst OPEC is expected to confirm sticking to +400,000 bpd monthly increases in output.

A scary quarter is nearly over. The FTSE 100 is on to finish this rollercoaster quarter up almost 3 per cent, well ahead of peers. The DAX is on course to end the quarter down by more than 7 per cent, whilst the S&P 500 is around 3.5 per cent lower YTD, but 12 per cent above its February low. The Nasdaq Composite down almost 8 per cent, as tech has taken a bruising from rising rates and a pricking of the bubble, albeit the rally off the recent lows has been remarkable. Small caps have slightly outperformed, down almost 7 per cent, but still a weak performance as rising rates exposes the zombies. Chinese stocks have endured a bruising quarter, with the Shenzhen Composite –18 per cent and China A50 –12 per cent. Russian equities have obviously been the hardest hit over the first quarter. Elsewhere, bonds have had their worst quarter in many years, as has the Yen, whilst commodities have enjoyed one of the biggest-ever recorded gains. BofA says commodities are on for their best year since 1915, government bonds on course for their worst year since 1949.

Companies Relief over Trainline commission cut Shares in Trainline (TRN) jumped by more than 20 per cent this morning, after the ticketing platform revealed that it had reached an agreement with the rail industry to drop its sales commission from 5 per cent to 4.5 per cent. Following a review by the Rail Delivery Group, which represents Britain’s train operators, Trainline agreed to the cut given the industry’s struggles after the pandemic. The commission cut will be partly offset by a reduction in central industry costs. The memorandum of understanding will come into effect on 1 April 2025, assuming new contractual terms are not agreed. This means that if the next phase of discussions leads to better outcomes, Trainline would receive those terms instead. Investors seemed relieved by the relatively small cut, with shares rising by 21 per cent in wake of the update. But Trainline’s share price is still almost 50 per cent lower than this time last year, and there is ongoing uncertainty around government rail reform plans. JS S4 Capital share price tanks after results postponement Digital marketing agency S4 Capital (SFOR) saw its share price fall a third after it announced a postponement of its annual results. The company had already postponed the results once before, citing “the impact of Covid and Omicron” as the reason its auditor PWC couldn’t complete the audit. But this second last-minute postponement has likely increased concern in the market that something untoward might be discovered in the accounts. S4 Capital has reassured investors that the results will remain in line with market expectations and that trading has continued strongly in the first months of 2022. For those confident in chief executive Martin Sorrell’s ability to run a tight ship, this could provide a buying opportunity. For the warier, it would be best to wait and see. AS RBC tables knockout bid for Brewin Dolphin Brewin Dolphin (BRW) is the latest UK wealth manager to be targeted by a North American behemoth, with Royal Bank of Canada (CA:RY) offering a punchy £1.6bn or 515p per share for the firm in an all-cash deal - a 62 per cent premium to yesterday’s closing price. The companies expect the deal to be completed in the third quarter of this year, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval. Brewin’s directors unanimously recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the takeover, and further details about the acquisition, together with voting details, will be published within 28 days. The market has already priced in the deal's success, sending Brewin's share price up over 60 per cent to 512p. As at 28 February, Brewin had £55bn of assets under management, so RBC’s offer values Brewin at 2.8 per cent of its assets. Peel Hunt said this put the offer price at 21 times consensus earnings estimates (albeit this would be subject to mark to market adjustments) - an increase from a P/E ratio 13.4 times at the end of its financial year last September, according to the broker. RBC, one of Canada’s largest lenders, said it aimed to combine Brewin with its existing UK wealth business, which would bring combined assets to £64bn. Brewin will initially be managed as a stand-alone subsidiary, but over time it is expected that the two brands will be combined. Analysts at Berenberg said the deal, when complete, will give RBC Wealth Management approximately a 7 per cent market share of the £1trn UK wealth market. MM Read the full story here.

Recapping the month…

March was a month dominated by the war in Ukraine, as market participants got to grips with the global macro-economic consequences of Russia’s invasion. Commodity prices were extremely volatile, with oil futures jumping to their highest in 14 years as the West began to announce sanctions on Russia, before tumbling 13 per cent in the following session. Oil trading was marked by thin liquidity as open interest in WTI fell to its lowest in seven years, adding to the volatility.

There were also sharp spikes for grains and other soft commodities and metals, though again these have pared a lot of their war premium later in the month. Cotton continues to ride high. Dislocation and lack of liquidity was a definite theme of the month, with nickel trading halted on various occasions and trades even cancelled, controversially, by the LME. The European Federation of Energy Traders called on central banks and governments to provide "emergency liquidity support". The body warned that many were in a “position where their ability to source additional liquidity is severely reduced or, in some cases, exhausted”, and it stressed that “generally sound and healthy energy companies” might be “unable to access cash".

Equity markets plunged in the wake of the invasion at the end of February but after bottoming around March 7th/8th, there has been a strong rally for stocks, albeit an unpopular one. The sense is that buybacks are the main driver along with retail investors tempted to buy the dip, whilst institutions remain more hesitant against a very challenging macro outlook. Another factor for equities was the rally in the second half of the month in Chinese and Hong Kong tech stocks after Beijing announced measures to maintain calm in the markets following a period of steep selling. This came after the Hang Seng fell 6 per cent, its worst day since 2015, after analysts at JPMorgan described it "uninvestable" amid a regulatory crackdown. The following day it rallied 9 per cent, and 7 per cent the day after that.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time since 2018 as it seeks to combat spiralling inflation that saw US CPI hit 7.9 per cent. The Fed’s new median dot plot calls for 7 hikes this year to 1.9 per cent, with members pencilling in 2.8 per cent further out, which would take the fed funds rate above neutral. The Bank of England also raised rates for a third straight meeting.

With the Fed tightening monetary policy, bonds have moved sharply to the downside. The yield on the 10yr Treasury topped 2.5 per cent, whilst the 2yr yield rose to fresh 3-year highs above 2.43 per cent. Yield curves flattened through the month as investors priced in more rate hikes but questioned whether the Fed might start to ease in a year or two. The US 5-year yield briefly rose above that of the 30-year bond for the first time since 2006, a move that many believe could signal a recession, whilst the 2s10s curve also very briefly inverted.

In FX, USDJPY bounced a 1.2130 and then retested this area again this morning, where it coincides with the 200-hour SMA.

EURUSD maintains momentum to upside, but encounters resistance at 50-day SMA.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at markets.com