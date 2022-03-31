Unilever: A lesson about when to buy and sell shares

Like it or not, all of us are trapped in our past. For investors, that can have costly consequences. To see why, let’s focus on the household products group Unilever (ULVR) and explain why investors were right to buy its shares in the 2010s, though generally for the wrong reasons, and why it’s probably right to sell the shares now.

For the 10 years 2009-19, Unilever’s share price performed wonderfully, rising almost fourfold to nearly £52, which was approaching three times faster than the FTSE All-Share, an obvious benchmark index. Investors who grabbed a slice of that action thought they were buying shares in a marvellous fast-moving consumer goods conglomerate whose success was built on owning a stable of premium brands that occupied the top slots in their product groups – the likes of Dove in soaps, Hellmann’s in mayonnaise, Knorr in stock cubes, and Magnum in ice cream. Owning brands such as these was something like an enormous corporate equivalent of a saver holding the maximum number of Premium Bonds – an acceptable stream of income was pretty well guaranteed. After all, these products were not discretionary purchases. Run out of Hellmann’s and a new jar is needed. If the freezer is low on Magnum Classic, it has to be topped up; price does not come into it. For companies that make and sell such non-discretionary, small-ticket items, bought for cash week after week it is almost like owning a fabled money tree.

Plus, there was the bonus that Unilever’s global footprint – it claims sales in 190 countries – meant it had a big presence in emerging markets, stuffed full of would-be western-style consumers whose rising disposable income would be reflected in their growing demand for the branded consumables that affluence requires.