Webselenese founders convert Kape shares for cash

For Kape Technologies (KAPE), buying Webselenese in March last year made a lot of sense. The Tel Aviv-based target had built websites around the world offering ratings and reviews of online security and privacy services, such as virtual private networks and virus protection. Kape paid just over $155mn (£118mn) for Webselenese – $119.2mn of which was in cash and the remaining $36mn due in Kape shares and deferred consideration.
The total sum equated to about five times the $30.7mn cash profit Webselenese generated in 2020 – a threefold rise on the prior year. Since it was acquired last March, Webselenese contributed $38.3mn in cash profit, or just under half of Kape’s $78mn adjusted earnings last year.
Webselenese co-founders Ran Greenberg and Ariel Hochstadt agreed to certain conditions as part of the deal, including non-compete clauses for at least four years. The shares they were given were also subject to lock-up periods of 50 per cent for a year since completion, a further 25 per cent for 18 months and the remaining 25 per cent for two years. Although Greenberg sold £4.1mn and Hochstadt £672,000 of shares in January, these were from purchases made on the market following last year’s completion. The lifting of the initial lock-up following last week’s results led to the pair each selling almost 2.8mn shares, netting £10.6mn apiece.
Kape Technologies’ shares have fluctuated over the past six months, which is understandable given that the company completed a $354mn placing in September to pay for the £936mn acquisition of ExpressVPN. The deal offers cross-selling opportunities, but the broader market sell-off in tech shares means the company’s valuation has dropped by about 11 per cent since the start of the year.
|Buys
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Stake size
|Aptitude Software
|Ivan Martin (ch)
|18 Mar 22
|304
|152,000
|0.39%
|Bank of Georgia
|Sulkhan Gvalia (cfo)
|16-17 Mar 22
|1,190
|237,971
|n/d
|Bluejay Mining
|Roderick McIllree (ch) **
|24 Mar 22
|7
|80,000
|7.22%
|Conduit
|Elaine Whelan (cfo)
|21 Mar 22
|354
|99,492
|0.07%
|CyanConnode
|John Cronin (ch) **
|25 Mar 22
|14
|70,000
|2.47%
|CyanConnode
|David Johns-Powell **
|25 Mar 22
|14
|50,000
|6.97%
|Eco Animal Health
|Christopher Wilks (cfo)
|18-23 Mar 22
|147
|110,000
|0.15%
|Fintel
|Neil Stevens (co-ce)
|22 Mar 22
|225
|56,265
|3.63%
|Hammerson
|Habib Annous
|21 Mar 22
|31
|76,425
|n/d
|HSBC
|Rachel Duan
|23 Mar 22
|2,567 †
|77,009 †
|n/d
|Inchcape
|Sarah Kuijlaars
|21 Mar 22
|706
|56,504
|n/d
|Insig AI
|Richard Bernstein (ch)
|21-23 Mar 22
|23
|77,908
|12.14%
|Liontrust Asset Management
|John Ions (ce) *
|22 Mar 22
|1,250
|1,060,650
|n/d
|Literacy Capital
|Christopher Sellers
|22 Mar 22
|303
|121,200
|n/d
|musicMagpie
|Steve Oliver (ce) *
|22 Mar 22
|53
|250,000
|n/d
|musicMagpie
|Ian Storey (coo)
|22 Mar 22
|53
|50,000
|n/d
|Novacyt
|David Allmond (ce)
|25 Mar 22
|231
|100,485
|0.06%
|Sirius Real Estate
|Andrew Coombs (ce)
|22 Mar 22
|127
|52,655
|0.81%
|Softline
|Igor Borovikov (PDMR)
|21-24 Mar 22
|115 † (GDRs)
|116,531 †
|n/d
|Staffline
|Thomas Spain *
|22 Mar 22
|65
|325,900
|16.18%
|Symphony International
|Anil Thadani (PDMR)
|23 Mar 22
|32 †
|145,885 †
|n/d
|Sells
|Company
|Director/PDMR
|Date
|Price (p)
|Aggregate value (£)
|Stake size
|Capital
|David Regan Payne (PDMR)
|22 Mar 22
|95
|950,000
|n/d
|Chemring
|Sarah Ellard (PDMR)
|23 Mar 22
|323
|116,366
|0.08%
|Kape Technologies
|Ran Greenberg (PDMR)
|22 Mar 22
|380
|10,600,153
|n/d
|Kape Technologies
|Ariel Hochstadt (PDMR)
|22 Mar 22
|380
|10,600,149
|n/d
|Lloyds Bank
|Vim Maru (PDMR)
|22 Mar 22
|50
|701,946
|n/d
|OSB
|Richard Wilson (PDMR)
|21 Mar 22
|561
|153,967
|n/d
|Shell
|Ronan Cassidy (PDMR)
|23 Mar 22
|2,070
|600,175
|n/d
|Treatt
|Richard Hope (cfo) *
|23 Mar 22
|1,079
|87,157
|n/d
|*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** Placing / Open Offer † Converted from € / $