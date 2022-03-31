/
Webselenese founders convert Kape shares for cash
March 31, 2022

For Kape Technologies (KAPE), buying Webselenese in March last year made a lot of sense. The Tel Aviv-based target had built websites around the world offering ratings and reviews of online security and privacy services, such as virtual private networks and virus protection. Kape paid just over $155mn (£118mn) for Webselenese – $119.2mn of which was in cash and the remaining $36mn due in Kape shares and deferred consideration.

The total sum equated to about five times the $30.7mn cash profit Webselenese generated in 2020 – a threefold rise on the prior year. Since it was acquired last March, Webselenese contributed $38.3mn in cash profit, or just under half of Kape’s $78mn adjusted earnings last year.

Webselenese co-founders Ran Greenberg and Ariel Hochstadt agreed to certain conditions as part of the deal, including non-compete clauses for at least four years. The shares they were given were also subject to lock-up periods of 50 per cent for a year since completion, a further 25 per cent for 18 months and the remaining 25 per cent for two years. Although Greenberg sold £4.1mn and Hochstadt £672,000 of shares in January, these were from purchases made on the market following last year’s completion. The lifting of the initial lock-up following last week’s results led to the pair each selling almost 2.8mn shares, netting £10.6mn apiece.

Kape Technologies’ shares have fluctuated over the past six months, which is understandable given that the company completed a $354mn placing in September to pay for the £936mn acquisition of ExpressVPN. The deal offers cross-selling opportunities, but the broader market sell-off in tech shares means the company’s valuation has dropped by about 11 per cent since the start of the year.

 

Buys     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
Aptitude SoftwareIvan Martin (ch)18 Mar 22304152,0000.39%
Bank of GeorgiaSulkhan Gvalia (cfo)16-17 Mar 221,190237,971n/d
Bluejay MiningRoderick McIllree (ch) **24 Mar 22780,0007.22%
ConduitElaine Whelan (cfo)21 Mar 2235499,4920.07%
CyanConnodeJohn Cronin (ch) **25 Mar 221470,0002.47%
CyanConnodeDavid Johns-Powell **25 Mar 221450,0006.97%
Eco Animal Health Christopher Wilks (cfo)18-23 Mar 22147110,0000.15%
FintelNeil Stevens (co-ce)22 Mar 2222556,2653.63%
HammersonHabib Annous21 Mar 223176,425n/d
HSBCRachel Duan23 Mar 222,567 †77,009 †n/d
InchcapeSarah Kuijlaars21 Mar 2270656,504n/d
Insig AIRichard Bernstein (ch)21-23 Mar 222377,90812.14%
Liontrust Asset ManagementJohn Ions (ce) *22 Mar 221,2501,060,650n/d
Literacy CapitalChristopher Sellers22 Mar 22303121,200n/d
musicMagpieSteve Oliver (ce) *22 Mar 2253250,000n/d
musicMagpieIan Storey (coo)22 Mar 225350,000n/d
NovacytDavid Allmond (ce)25 Mar 22231100,4850.06%
Sirius Real Estate Andrew Coombs (ce)22 Mar 2212752,6550.81%
SoftlineIgor Borovikov (PDMR)21-24 Mar 22115 † (GDRs)116,531 †n/d
StafflineThomas Spain *22 Mar 2265325,90016.18%
Symphony InternationalAnil Thadani (PDMR)23 Mar 2232 †145,885 †n/d
Sells     
CompanyDirector/PDMRDatePrice (p)Aggregate value (£)Stake size
CapitalDavid Regan Payne (PDMR)22 Mar 2295950,000n/d
ChemringSarah Ellard (PDMR)23 Mar 22323116,3660.08%
Kape TechnologiesRan Greenberg (PDMR)22 Mar 2238010,600,153n/d
Kape TechnologiesAriel Hochstadt (PDMR)22 Mar 2238010,600,149n/d
Lloyds BankVim Maru (PDMR)22 Mar 2250701,946n/d
OSBRichard Wilson (PDMR)21 Mar 22561153,967n/d
ShellRonan Cassidy (PDMR)23 Mar 222,070600,175n/d
TreattRichard Hope (cfo) *23 Mar 221,07987,157n/d
*Spouse/Family/Close Associate. ** Placing / Open Offer  † Converted from € / $ 

