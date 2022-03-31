Webselenese founders convert Kape shares for cash

For Kape Technologies (KAPE), buying Webselenese in March last year made a lot of sense. The Tel Aviv-based target had built websites around the world offering ratings and reviews of online security and privacy services, such as virtual private networks and virus protection. Kape paid just over $155mn (£118mn) for Webselenese – $119.2mn of which was in cash and the remaining $36mn due in Kape shares and deferred consideration.

The total sum equated to about five times the $30.7mn cash profit Webselenese generated in 2020 – a threefold rise on the prior year. Since it was acquired last March, Webselenese contributed $38.3mn in cash profit, or just under half of Kape’s $78mn adjusted earnings last year.

Webselenese co-founders Ran Greenberg and Ariel Hochstadt agreed to certain conditions as part of the deal, including non-compete clauses for at least four years. The shares they were given were also subject to lock-up periods of 50 per cent for a year since completion, a further 25 per cent for 18 months and the remaining 25 per cent for two years. Although Greenberg sold £4.1mn and Hochstadt £672,000 of shares in January, these were from purchases made on the market following last year’s completion. The lifting of the initial lock-up following last week’s results led to the pair each selling almost 2.8mn shares, netting £10.6mn apiece.

Kape Technologies’ shares have fluctuated over the past six months, which is understandable given that the company completed a $354mn placing in September to pay for the £936mn acquisition of ExpressVPN. The deal offers cross-selling opportunities, but the broader market sell-off in tech shares means the company’s valuation has dropped by about 11 per cent since the start of the year.