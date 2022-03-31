When thematic funds diverge

Investors looking to make a play on the cyber security theme can go for more diversification than holding the likes of Darktrace (DARK) and NCC Group (NCC) alone, thanks to exchange traded funds (ETFs). L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF (ISPY) and iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF (SHLG) both offer UK investors ways to access the trend. But a recent divergence in performance reminds us that such portfolios can be very different animals at times.

Between the start of the year and 28 March, L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF was up by 0.9 per cent, the result of an extremely painful January sell-off followed by a handful of rallies (and pullbacks) in February and March as the Ukraine crisis took hold. iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF has had a similar trajectory, but fell nearly 8 per cent between the start of the year and 28 March, putting some clear space between the two.

The exact cause of this difference is hard to determine, but it seems the L&G fund has enjoyed some sharper price spikes when cybersecurity shares have come into favour. FE data suggests it made a gain of nearly 14 per cent between 23 February and 2 March, a period that covers the first week of the Russian invasion. L&G Cyber Security UCITS ETF then fell back slightly before rallying by 12 per cent between 14 and 25 March. iShares Digital Security UCITS ETF rallied strongly in each period but to a lesser extent.