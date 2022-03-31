/
Will Liontrust regain its roar?
March 31, 2022

Liontrust Asset Management (LIO) has been one of the UK’s most prominent asset management success stories, with chief executive John Ions growing the company’s assets from £1bn when he joined in 2010 to over £37bn at the end of 2021, following a spate of acquisitions and enviable fund performance.  

However, the firm has seen its value slashed in recent months, with its shares now commanding little more than half the price they reached in September last year. One reason is that tougher market conditions have spurred share price falls across the asset management sector. 

Liontrust, which has a particular focus on environmental, social and governance-friendly investments, has suffered more than others as investors have pivoted away from the highly-rated companies often found in ‘sustainable’ funds to energy and mining companies.

