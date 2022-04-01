Intel's growth prospects boosted by supply chain rethink

Analysts knew a semiconductor shortage was in the offing prior to the pandemic. But the arrival of Covid-19 and the consequent contraction in industrial output delayed the inevitable, so the shortages only became obvious early in 2021. Matters came to a head when auto manufacturers were forced to peg back and delay production. Any likely near-term resolution was pushed back to the second half of this year, or perhaps even 2023, in the worst-case scenario.

The pandemic did highlight the centrality of the semiconductor to the modern economy, although it also brought home the fragility of global supply chains. Digital transformation accelerated through the pandemic, driving demand in the process. Public policy in Europe and the US is now being formulated to reduce dependence on foreign supplies of a component on which we are all reliant.

The European Union (EU) has outlined a €43bn (£36.3bn) plan to secure supply to the trading bloc, with the aim of doubling its current market share of global production to 20 per cent by 2030.