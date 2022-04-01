Lower exports, lower productivity

To paraphrase Michael Gove, Britain has had enough of exports. Figures from the Dutch research group CPB show that in the last three months the volume of UK goods exports was lower than it was in the first quarter of 2020, even though world trade has risen 10.5 per cent since then. And UK data show that goods exports are down by 5.3 per cent in the last three years and imports are down 7.4 per cent, even though GDP is up by 0.8 per cent in this time.

If they continue, these developments will make us poorer. As the Office for Budget Responsibility says, “this fall in the trade intensity of UK output is likely to reduce the level of potential productivity”.

History tells us that growth in international trade is associated with growth in labour productivity: the more we trade, the more efficient we are at producing things. Rapid expansions in world trade in the late 19th century and after WWII were accompanied by faster growth in UK productivity, while slowdowns in world trade (such as during the Napoleonic wars and between the two world wars) saw slower productivity growth. And the slowdown in world trade since the financial crisis has seen a slowdown in global productivity growth.