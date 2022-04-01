Today's Markets: Oil weaker, stocks flat

Oil price continues to subside

Equity markets are subdued

Oil prices are lower, with Brent futures around $102, testing key trend support after US president Joe Biden ordered the release of 1m barrels of oil per day from strategic reserve for 6 months to bring down prices, in line with the 180m that had been mentioned. OPEC stuck to its guns, agreeing to ease oil cuts by 432,000 bpd in May, whilst reiterating that “current volatility is not caused by fundamentals, but by ongoing geopolitical developments”. International Energy Agency member countries are set to meet later today and could release more.

It’s not just the SPR release – ultimately that is never going to affect the longer-term fundamentals, albeit it’s a huge release that will reduce pressure for physical barrels. Slowing growth in China, where lockdowns are an ongoing threat, are a factor too. The Russian invasion of Ukraine looms over the entire market. China Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell at the fastest pace since the pandemic first hit, down to 48.1 from 50.4. The SPR release won’t change the fact that global inventories are incredibly tight, but does ease some immediate physical worries. Meanwhile US natural gas prices rose to their highest since November as the Kremlin doubled down on its threat to cancel gas sales if they were not paid in rubles. The ruble trades where it was before the invasion now.