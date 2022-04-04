Big risks to equities

Something remarkable has happened to UK equities – the remarkable thing being that nothing remarkable has happened. As I write, the All-Share index is down only 2.2 per cent from February’s peak, but up slightly since the autumn and 9.2 per cent higher than a year ago. Granted, this is partly thanks to great performance by giant stocks such as Shell, HSBC and the big miners. The FTSE 250 is 12 per cent down from September’s peak, but even it is up by 11 per cent in the last three years, which is bang average.

You would never guess from any of this that inflation is heading towards a 41-year high and that we face what Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has called “a historic shock to real incomes”.