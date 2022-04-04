Today's Markets: Sluggish start to the week for stocks

Companies

Ted Baker puts itself on sale

Shares in Ted Baker (TED) rallied by 12 per cent to 143p after the clothing brand launched a formal sale process in hopes of fielding better offers than the two it rejected last week. Private equity group Sycamore Partners made two unsuccessful bids, worth 130p and 137.5p per share respectively, which Ted Baker said “significantly undervalued” the company.

“The board has decided to conduct an orderly process to establish whether there is a bidder prepared to offer a value that the board considers attractive relative to the standalone prospects of Ted Baker as a listed company,” said the clothing retailer.

The fashion brand is inviting non-binding offers in the first phase, after which it will whittle down the list to a few potential buyers for further talks. Discussions with suitors are likely to remain private for now, under UK takeover rules, although Ted Baker specified that it has not yet heard anything from Sycamore about whether it intends to up its offer. MT.

SKG packing up Russia business

Packaging group Smurfit Kappa (SKG) is pulling out of the Russian market following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Dublin-based company said it had already suspended support for its Russian operations, including the provision of any imports, exports or funding. Smurfit Kappa currently has three plants in Russia but the company said it represents just 1 per cent of its sales. It said it will continue to pay staff during an “orderly” exit.

The company also pledged support for Ukraine and said it was providing assistance to employees and contractors from the country, as well as supporting relief efforts.

Smurfit Kappa’s shares were sold down in the weeks after the invasion but have since pared back some losses. The shares now trade 13 per cent below their level since the conflict began. MF

FCA launches review of LME trading after nickel debacle

London’s market regulator has announced it will review the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) “governance and market oversight arrangements” after it froze trading and cancelled orders after a short-covering run sent the price of nickel up to $100,000 (£76,220) a tonne last month. The LME, one of the world’s key metals trading exchanges, said it had acted after the market had become “disorderly”.

“The LME Group welcomes today’s announcement by the FCA and the Bank of England, in respect of a review of the actions taken in response to events in the nickel market to determine what lessons might be learned,” the exchange said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered the initial price rises from around $20,000 a tonne to almost $50,000 a tonne as it is a key producer of the metal, which is used in steelmaking and electric vehicle batteries. The LME has now introduced a 15 per cent upper and lower daily price limit for trading, although this has triggered further suspensions in recent days.

The FCA also said it would be “engaging further” with firms that “held significant positions in the market to assess the effectiveness of their risk management and governance”. The key player in the volatility last month was Tsingshan Holding Group, a Chinese steel producer which held a massive short position - the Financial Times estimates 100,000 tonnes - leaving it with hefty margin call bills. AH

Competition for Caretech?

Is a bidding war in the offing for specialist care home provider Caretech (CTH)? Hot on the heels of a management-led buyout indicating on Friday that it is willing to pay 725p a share for the company, private equity house DBAY Advisors has today broken cover and confirmed it is considering an offer for the company pitched at 750p a share, valuing the company at £850mn. DBAY also said it would consider including a partial non-voting share element in its offer which could allow shareholders to retain an interest in the company beyond its acquisition. Investors have reacted by bidding Caretech’s shares up to 745p.

Last year DBAY was active in the small cap sector of the UK market, acquiring Telit Communications and also pursuing a deal for credit hire specialist Anexo (ANX) before withdrawing its interest. Caretech operates in specialist care, with its 5,000 beds serving children and adults with complex needs. Kenyan-born brothers Farouq and Haroon Sheikh, executive chairman and chief executive respectively, will now be considering whether their consortium wants to get into a bidding war with DBAY with both parties now given until 2 May to finalise their offers. GD