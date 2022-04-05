Belvoir's revenue surge as urban demand recovers

The nation's youth revert back to urban living

A near one-fifth increase in management service fees

With a market capitalisation bobbing around the £100mn mark, Belvoir (BLV) is a relative minnow on the property front, although its franchise model has proven its worth down through the years, at least judging by what management tags as “25 years of unbroken profit growth”. It also provides something of a microcosm in relation to the housing market and the levers which support it – a worthwhile consideration for investors given upward pressure on interest rates.