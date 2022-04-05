Cheap emerging markets

Emerging market investors are nursing some big losses, but there is hope for them, because markets might now be pricing in a lot of bad news.

It’s easy to see why emerging market equities should be suffering. The Fed will continue to raise interest rates this year, and anyone with memories of 1994 knows that even anticipated rises in rates can be bad for the sector. The stronger US dollar is also a problem, as it raises the costs in local currency not only of importing raw materials but also of servicing dollar-denominated debt. High oil prices are yet another danger. Ordinarily, these aren’t bad for emerging markets because they are a sign of a strong world economy, a circumstance in which emerging markets often do well. Today, though, they are a sign of restricted supply as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, so equities are getting pain without gain. And on top of all this, momentum is against them. MSCI’s emerging markets index is below its 10-month average – a fact that has sometimes led to huge falls.