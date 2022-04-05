Investment Trust spotlight - BH Macro: still a port in the storm

BH Macro has a good record of delivering a different pattern of returns to equity markets

But the trust has high fees and its underlying strategy is not transparent

If classic safe haven assets have come under greater scrutiny lately, defensive investment trusts which make the most of them have fared pretty well. Ruffer Investment Company (RICA), Personal Assets Trust (PNL) and Capital Gearing Trust (CGT), three “wealth preservation” trusts known for turning to gold and bonds, among other defensive assets, have held up nicely in recent months as equities have faltered (see Which defensive funds are working? IC, 04.03.22). But with fixed income facing a reckoning and gold prone to its own idiosyncrasies, if you want to mitigate downside you might need to look further afield.

This month’s investment trust in the spotlight, BH Macro (BHMG), has certainly turned heads in this respect. Its share price performance has outpaced those of the wealth preservation trusts mentioned in the first quarter of 2022 and in the past six months, thanks to strong net asset value (NAV) performance. And the trust has an impressive record of delivering the goods at other times of equity market strife, making it a rare reliable diversifier against stocks.

This, and a successful merger with sister trust BH Global, should recommend BH Macro to investors looking for additional portfolio ballast. But as ever, understanding certain trade-offs is essential.

Good record, good prospects

BH Macro invests in Brevan Howard Master Fund, a hedge fund which has proven itself in times of uncertainty. As the table shows, the trust has made NAV gains, or only modest losses, in times of uncertainty. The trust's NAV increased around the time of Donald Trump’s election, and during the 2013 taper tantrum and the height of the financial crisis of 2008-09. And during other periods of market volatility its NAV has only experienced modest pullbacks. Also, some of the trust's stronger runs have been during crises that sparked a sell-off in government bonds, from Trump's election to the taper tantrum.

As the second chart shows, BH Macro's share price has also done well at other bad times for shares including the sell-off of early 2020.

BH Macro's performance in different crises

Event Time period NAV return (%) Lehman Brothers bankruptcy 15/09/08 to 20/11/08 5.5 European sovereign debt crisis 22/07/11 to 08/08/11 -3.3 Taper tantrum 23/05/13 to 24/06/13 6.2 Jackson Hole August 2014 25/08/14 to 30/09/14 1.2 European quantitative easing, 2015 02/01/15 to 13/03/15 1.4 China sell-off, 2015 31/07/15 to 30/09/15 -1.9 Brexit vote 23/06/16 to 27/06/16 -1.6 Donald Trump election 07/11/16 to 15/12/16 11.1

Source: BH Macro

A strong 2020 more generally may have emboldened the manager of its investments to demand more for its services, resulting in some big changes to the trust last year. Brevan Howard, which runs the hedge fund the trust invests in, effectively issued the boards of BH Macro and BH Global with an ultimatum in early 2021, demanding various changes as a “minimum level” for keeping it on board. This involved a fee increase for both trusts and for BH Macro, an extension of the notice its board would have to give the investment manager if it decided to sever ties, from three to 12 months. Other proposals included a mandatory liquidation shareholder vote if the trust's NAV dipped below $300mn (£228.76mn) at the end of any calendar quarter, and a fee payable to the investment manager if share purchases or redemptions exceeded a yearly allowance of 5 per cent.

At the time, Brevan Howard looked to justify these proposals, which partly reversed some concessions made in 2016 and 2017. It argued that it had continued to “invest significantly in attracting and developing the best possible talent, strengthening our technology, systems and infrastructure that support them. Brevan Howard also pointed to the strong performance and low correlation to equities of recent years.

The ultimatum was initially badly received. One analyst noted at the time that it left a “sour taste” in the mouth for shareholders in two trusts that had stuck with Brevan Howard in more trying times. And both vehicles' discounts to NAV widened for a time as investors appeared to be voting with their feet.

But it wasn't too long before events took a more positive turn. The proposed changes to BH Macro were put to a shareholder vote and won an 82.5 per cent majority of those taking part. And Investec Wealth & Investment, BH Macro’s biggest shareholder and a major backer of BH Global, called for the investment trusts to combine – rather than the two “significantly overlapping investment portfolios” continuing in a smaller, less liquid form. That tie-up came to pass, resulting in a much larger entity under the BH Macro banner. This, and subsequent share issuance and asset growth, have resulted in a trust that had total assets just shy of £1.1bn in mid-March. The merger should create greater liquidity and boost the trust’s commercial prospects which is all good news for shareholders.

The process, and the drawbacks

BH Macro shareholders seem happy to accept a hike in fees and other concessions in return for continued access to a solid diversifier. But it’s worth understanding what the hedge fund the trust invests in does, and being aware of a couple of drawbacks.

Brevan Howard Master Fund tends to focus on fixed income and currency markets, and its large team of portfolio managers make 'macro trades'. Alan Brierley and Ben Newell, analysts at Investec, explain that Brevan Howard Master Fund seeks to structure “convex trades, where the upside potential significantly outweighs the downsides, and this asymmetry will be created using options and option-like trading structures, with disciplined use of stop losses”.

All manner of different financial instruments can be used for trades, from derivatives to bank loans, debt, equities, currencies, commodities and digital assets. Such trades tend to pay off if a certain event occurs within a certain period of time.

If all this sounds relatively academic, William Heathcoat Amory, co-founding partner of research company Kepler, explains the “asymmetry” well in a note published in January. He cites a case in late 2019 when, in light of slowing economic data, BH Macro had taken positions that would perform well if the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (Fed), cut interest rates. Because the market was pricing in “almost no probability” of a cut at the time, it provided a good risk/reward asymmetry, with little to lose if a rate cut failed to materialise, but potential big gains if this did materialise.

As Heathcoat Amory notes, the trade went in Brevan Howard’s favour as the economic environment rapidly shifted. “As news about the Covid pandemic started to pick up, BH felt that this would increase the probability of Fed cuts although the market pricing at that time had not much changed,” he said. “Consequently, in early 2020 the position size was increased further. Around the same time, additional ‘risk off’ positions were added across other interest rate markets as well as in equity, credit, commodity and foreign exchange markets. In March 2020, as the impact of the pandemic became clearer and the Fed enacted 150 basis points of emergency cuts, those positions generated huge gains. We understand the theme had roughly 2.5 per cent of downside.”

If you wonder exactly how future gains might be made, some of the investment trust’s updates offer clues about activity underneath the bonnet. The trust’s monthly shareholder reports, released to London Stock Exchange (LSEG), can be useful for identifying the component parts of the underlying fund and related trades.

February’s update reports, for example, that Brevan Howard Master Fund’s core portfolio, which made up 42.2 per cent of its total exposure, benefited from trades related to interest rates and emerging markets currencies. And “government bond relative value and equity strategies” detracted from these. The same monthly note also shows that, overall, trades related to interest rates made nearly 3 per cent of gains in the fund for the first two months of the year, with foreign exchange trades delivering 0.55 per cent and commodity trades 0.41 per cent. Equities detracted 0.92 per cent from the fund's return.

But this tells us relatively little about the exact goings on in the fund, and BH Macro shareholders need to have a good degree of faith in the investment management team. However, the Brevan Howard team pays very close attention to risk. Heathcoat Amory notes that it has an internal aim of limiting losses to a maximum of 5 per cent of NAV in a given month, adding: “The highly resourced risk team polices the traders and ensures that losses are minimised both at a trader and fund level. If the risk team observes a concentration of risk in the overall portfolio towards any particular exposure, [it has] authority to neutralise some of the risk or bring it down to within acceptable limits.”

Another concern is costs. The trust’s own fees have gone up, with the combined management and operational services fee coming to a steep 2 per cent a year, meaning that BH Macro looks pricier than many peers. Shareholders, however, may feel that this represents good value for money, given the specialism and resources involved and the fund’s good record as a portfolio diversifier.

A bigger concern may be that investors now have to pay over the odds for BH Macro’s shares, which traded at an 8.2 per cent premium to NAV as the first quarter drew to a close. While this may be another case of paying for quality, it exposes the shares to a pullback if sentiment turns.

And, at times, BH Macro's performance has been underwhelming when equities have motored ahead, as the second chart shows. But disastrous losses aside, you should mainly judge portfolio diversifiers on how they perform when stock markets are doing badly rather than when they are doing well.