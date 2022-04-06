Hydrogen may be overhyped but big promises will have an impact

Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest is famous for his 'larrikin' approach to business in Australia. This is not larrikin behaviour in the Shane Warne mould but more related to Forrest’s habit of not being cowed by the establishment. This saw him force his way into the top tier of iron ore producers globally with Fortescue Metals Group (AU:FMG).

Forrest’s latest crusade – through FMG offshoot Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) – is to bring green hydrogen to the world. He took his extremely ambitious campaign to the next level last week, signing a memorandum of understanding to provide Germany and other EU countries with green hydrogen.

“Green energy will reduce fossil fuel consumption dramatically in Germany and quickly help substitute Russian energy supply, while creating a massive new employment-intensive industry in Australia,” Forrest said. Sounds perfect, right? A press conference in Berlin with a German minister taking part made the deal look more official.