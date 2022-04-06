/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Rising gas prices pushing up cost of carbon permits

Airlines and other heavy users of EU carbon allowances are dealing with a quick-changing price environment
Rising gas prices pushing up cost of carbon permits
April 6, 2022
  • Germany has burnt more coal since the price of gas increased
  • Price of carbon has tripled since 2020

The European carbon market is set to increase in importance to the bottom lines of heavy polluters just as prices are spiking and volatility rises, especially as gas-to-coal switching in the power sector raises demand for the pollution permits. 

In recent months, rising European gas prices have forced German power plants to burn more coal and have driven up the price of European Carbon Allowances, and the war in Ukraine has also thrown the market into disarray as more coal plants are switched on. This transition, coupled with a proposal by the European Commission to phase out free carbon allowances for airlines, could create a cost squeeze for airlines Wizz Air (WIZZ) and easyJet (EZJ).

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data