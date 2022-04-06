Rising gas prices pushing up cost of carbon permits

Germany has burnt more coal since the price of gas increased

Price of carbon has tripled since 2020

The European carbon market is set to increase in importance to the bottom lines of heavy polluters just as prices are spiking and volatility rises, especially as gas-to-coal switching in the power sector raises demand for the pollution permits.

In recent months, rising European gas prices have forced German power plants to burn more coal and have driven up the price of European Carbon Allowances, and the war in Ukraine has also thrown the market into disarray as more coal plants are switched on. This transition, coupled with a proposal by the European Commission to phase out free carbon allowances for airlines, could create a cost squeeze for airlines Wizz Air (WIZZ) and easyJet (EZJ).