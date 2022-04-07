Cost-of-living squeeze sparks concerns over buy-now-pay-later

Rising costs of living are expected to lead to higher numbers of consumers taking out credit with buy now pay later (BNPL) providers like Klarna, Openpay (AU:OPY), and Laybuy (AU:LBY), sparking concerns about the as-yet unregulated sector’s ability to navigate a tougher set of economic conditions.

BNPL started life as a challenger to traditional payment models and quickly became seen as ecommerce’s golden ticket. Its most famous champion, Swedish unicorn Klarna, reportedly valued at $50bn (£38bn) or more, has become a standard checkout option for online retailers. It allows shoppers to delay paying for their purchases by 30 days, or spread the cost across multiple instalments. Since Klarna doesn’t charge interest or fees (other than late fees), it falls outside of UK credit laws and so no credit check is required to take out a loan.

Rather than relying on interest and late fees, BNPL makes money by charging retailers fees on customer transactions, often at rates up to three times what merchants pay traditional card providers Visa and Mastercard, according to data from the Reserve Bank of Australia for 2019-2020.