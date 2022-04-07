Mattioli Woods chief offloads £1.2mn of shares

Shares in Mattioli Woods (MTW) have jumped around this year. Riding high at 890p over Christmas, the share price fell to 730p in March, before rebounding to 790p.

On the whole, however, the signs have been encouraging. In February, the group published a robust set of interim results, with assets under management rising by £4.5bn to £15.1bn. A recent acquisition spree also seems to be bearing fruit, and the company has enticed over 500 new clients in the past six months.

Sensing an opportunity, eponymous chief executive Ian Mattioli has cashed in a sizeable chunk of his holding since the start of the year. On 1 April, he sold 150,000 shares for 780p, meaning he pocketed a total of £1.17mn. Mattioli now holds just over 3mn shares – or 5.9 per cent of issued share capital, compared with over 7 per cent at the start of 2022.