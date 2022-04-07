Next week's economics: 11 - 15 April

Next week will bring signs of economic growth, and also of rising inflation.

On Monday, the Office for National Statistics is likely to say that real GDP grew in February, with output rising further above its pre-pandemic peak.

Labour market data the following day should corroborate this picture, showing another rise in employment. Unemployment data, however, will be flattered by the fact that the labour force is shrinking: some 300,000 older people have left the labour market since late 2019. And demand for labour, as measured by hours worked, is likely to still be around 2 per cent below its pre-pandemic peak.