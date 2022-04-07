Today's Markets: Who’d be a trader?

I mean is how hawkish is hawkish? When you see the word Volcker in a speech by a Fed governor, especially a dovish one like Brainard, then it’s obvious: short Treasuries, short Spoos… So, the Fed minutes were hawkish but maybe not as hawkish as they could have been… but this was before some of the recent data and comments… and it should be remembered that whilst the Fed conducts one of the swiftest hawkish pivots in its history it was still buying treasuries. So, there’s that. But I mean who’d be a trader?

Anyway, the FOMC minutes from last night showed members "generally agreed" a maximum of $60bn in Treasuries and £35bn in MBS would be run off each month, phased in over three months. Meanwhile, “many participants noted that one or more 50 basis point increases in the target range could be appropriate at future meetings, particularly if inflation pressures remained elevated or intensified”.

Tech led the sell-off in the US again. ARKK slipped almost 5 per cent. Twitter (TWTR) was steadier after Elon Musk amended his SEC filing to show his stake was not passive. I think the SEC is definitely going to target him for purchases that were made between when he should have filed his original form and the time he actually did file it. The figures clearly indicate he was buying around $40 when in fact he should have paid about $50 on more than 13m shares… how is that allowed to just happen?