/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Week ahead: 11 - 15 April

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
Week ahead: 11 - 15 April
April 7, 2022

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 11 April

Economics: Balance of trade, gross domestic product, index of services, industrial production, manufacturing production

Trading updates: Audioboom (BOOM)

Finals: Tortilla Mexican Grill (MEX)

Companies paying dividends: Advfn (0.75p), Renishaw (16p)

 

Tuesday 12 April 

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Marks Electrical Group (MRK), Pennon (PNN)

Interims: ASOS (ASC), easyJet (EZJ), Nanoco Group (NANO)

Finals: Cambridge Cognition (COG), JD Sports Fashion (JD.), Northbridge Industrial Services (NBI)

AGMs: Phoenix Copper (PXC)

MOST READ
Today

Companies paying dividends: Duke Royalty (0.7p), LondonMetric Property (2.2p), Schroder European REIT (1.55p)

 

Wednesday 13 April

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Finals: Petropavlovsk (POG), Tesco (TSCO)

AGMs: AssetCo (ASTO), Smith & Nephew (SN.)

 

Thursday 14 April

Economics: RICS housing market survey

Trading updates: Ashmore (ASHM), Brooks MacDonald (BRK), Dunelm (DNLM), Hays (HAS), Ninety One (N91)

AGMs: AIQ (AIQ), Angus Energy (ANGS), XP Power (XPP)

Companies paying dividends: Brooks Macdonald (26p), Colefax (2.5p), ContourGlobal (3.39p), Craneware (12.5p), Oakley Capital Investments (2.25p), Trifast (0.7p)

 

Companies going ex-dividend on 14 April
CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
Alpha FX Group813-May-22
Breedon Group1.120-May-22
CPPGroup7.517-May-22
EMIS Group Ord 1p17.617-May-22
Genel Energy Ord 10p9.2318-May-22
Greggs Ord 20p4220-May-22
Ibstock Ord 1p513-May-22
JPM US Smaller Co Inv Tst2.520-May-22
Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p704-May-22
Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p704-May-22
Old Mutual(Ltd)2.582623-May-22
Photo-Me International Ord 0.5p2.8913-May-22
STV Group7.327-May-22

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIESWeek Ahead
More on COMPANIES
More on News