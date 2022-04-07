Week ahead: 11 - 15 April

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 11 April

Economics: Balance of trade, gross domestic product, index of services, industrial production, manufacturing production

Trading updates: Audioboom (BOOM)

Finals: Tortilla Mexican Grill (MEX)

Companies paying dividends: Advfn (0.75p), Renishaw (16p)

Tuesday 12 April

Economics: Claimant count rate, unemployment rate

Trading updates: Marks Electrical Group (MRK), Pennon (PNN)

Interims: ASOS (ASC), easyJet (EZJ), Nanoco Group (NANO)

Finals: Cambridge Cognition (COG), JD Sports Fashion (JD.), Northbridge Industrial Services (NBI)

AGMs: Phoenix Copper (PXC)

Companies paying dividends: Duke Royalty (0.7p), LondonMetric Property (2.2p), Schroder European REIT (1.55p)

Wednesday 13 April

Economics: Consumer price index, producer price index, retail price index

Finals: Petropavlovsk (POG), Tesco (TSCO)

AGMs: AssetCo (ASTO), Smith & Nephew (SN.)

Thursday 14 April

Economics: RICS housing market survey

Trading updates: Ashmore (ASHM), Brooks MacDonald (BRK), Dunelm (DNLM), Hays (HAS), Ninety One (N91)

AGMs: AIQ (AIQ), Angus Energy (ANGS), XP Power (XPP)

Companies paying dividends: Brooks Macdonald (26p), Colefax (2.5p), ContourGlobal (3.39p), Craneware (12.5p), Oakley Capital Investments (2.25p), Trifast (0.7p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 14 April Company Dividend (p) Pay date Alpha FX Group 8 13-May-22 Breedon Group 1.1 20-May-22 CPPGroup 7.5 17-May-22 EMIS Group Ord 1p 17.6 17-May-22 Genel Energy Ord 10p 9.23 18-May-22 Greggs Ord 20p 42 20-May-22 Ibstock Ord 1p 5 13-May-22 JPM US Smaller Co Inv Tst 2.5 20-May-22 Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p 7 04-May-22 Manchester & London Inv Tst Ord 25p 7 04-May-22 Old Mutual(Ltd) 2.5826 23-May-22 Photo-Me International Ord 0.5p 2.89 13-May-22 STV Group 7.3 27-May-22

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.