Hydrogen could point the way forward for Johnson Matthey

You could be forgiven for thinking that the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) point to an industry in structural decline. It was the worst March for new car registrations since 1998. They were down 14.3 per cent year-on-year even though showrooms were shut in March 2021 due to social distancing provisions. And it looks as if business confidence is beginning to wane, at least judging by a one-third fall in fleet registrations.

It’s hard to see how volumes are likely to pick-up in the near-term given a deteriorating cost-of-living crisis, the prospect of increased credit costs, and no end in sight to the global semiconductor shortage.

The one bright spot was the market in battery electric vehicles (BEVs), where sales increased by 78.7 per cent to 39,000 units, equivalent to 16 per cent of the overall total. Unfortunately, BEV motoring does not exist in isolation and is certainly not immune to volatility in fossil fuel markets. So, it was no surprise to learn that electric charging firm ubitricity, a subsidiary of Shell (SHEL), is increasing its prices by a third and introducing a 35p connection fee per charging session.