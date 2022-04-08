Today's Markets: Fed continues to take belt in

Companies

Hollywood Bowl way ahead of 2019

The ‘new normal’ has a place for ten pin bowling. In a half year trading update, Hollywood Bowl (BOWL) announced that it had record revenues of £91.3mn in the first half. This was 659 per cent ahead of last year, but more meaningfully it was 36.3 per cent ahead of 2019.

The ten-pin bowling and mini golf operator continued to invest while its centres were shut last year which has left it in a good position to grow now Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. It opened new venues in Birmingham and Harrow in the first half of the year and is on track to open two more in the second half of the year.

In the most recent inflation cover feature we highlighted Hollywood Bowl as a company that might be insulated from rising energy costs. Utilities cost equal only 5 per cent of revenues and they are hedged through to 2024. And the affordability of its service means demand should stay high during the cost of living crisis. It is only £8 for food, drink and a game of bowling for kids.

Off the back of these strong results and record cash generation, the company has decided to bring back an interim dividend. The share price was up 6 per cent this morning. AS

Ukrainian miner posts surprise positive update

Maintaining any industrial output in Ukraine is a major achievement, but iron ore miner Ferrexpo (FXPO) has managed to keep production level with a year ago in the first quarter. The miner produced 2.7mn tonnes of iron ore pellets in the period, just 11 per cent below the December quarter, despite “operational and logistical constraints” as a result of the war.

Its shares were up 9 per cent on Friday morning, to 182p, marking a recovery since the initial tumble to 116p in the fortnight after Russia’s invasion.

Ferrexpo chief executive Jim North said the company’s operations were “outside the main conflict zones” and so had been able to stay open. Transporting the iron ore has become more of a challenge as Ukraine's rail networks struggle in the conditions, and the port Ferrexpo exports from is currently closed. North said the company “was reviewing alternative methods” of delivering iron ore.

The company’s balance sheet remains in good health after two years of very strong iron ore prices, and as of 31 March had a net cash position of $159mn (£122mn). Ferrexpo has delayed its 2021 results because of the uncertain operating conditions, and currently has until 30 June to publish the full year numbers. AH

Deloitte quits as Polymetal auditor, putting listing at risk

Polymetal (POLY) has started a search for a new auditor after Deloitte resigned on Thursday. This task will be made tougher by the major accounting firms largely pulling out of Russia since the invasion. Listed companies in London must have an auditor as per the regulator’s rules.

Last week, Polymetal said it was able to keep selling gold, although is taking a fixed price in rubles rather than US dollars. The US dollar limits also mean debt costs could spike as interest rates in Russia are over 20 per cent. AH

VCT fundraising surges to record high

New venture capital trust (VCT) fundraising hit a record high in the last tax year, exceeding £1bn for the first time as wealthy individuals looked for tax-efficient vehicles beyond their pension and Isa allowances.

Fundraising amounted to some £1.1bn in the 2021/22 tax year, marking a 65 per cent increase from 2020/21, when the pandemic appeared to depress activity. As in other years, specialists have put the popularity of the tax-efficient vehicle to a narrowing range of options elsewhere for high earners. To compensate for the high level of risk involved, an investment in VCT new share issues provides a 30 per cent income tax credit if you hold them for at least five years, while both dividends and capital gains are tax-free.

“Investor appetite for VCTs has been underpinned by both a crack-down on loop-hole driven tax planning and by greater limits on the ability of high earners to access pension tax-reliefs: namely the tapered pension allowance, which means very high earners’ annual pension allowance can be reduced to as little as £10,000, and the pensions lifetime allowance [being frozen at its current level] of £1.073bn,” said Jason Hollands, managing director at Bestinvest.

The chancellor has frozen not just the pensions lifetime allowance but other thresholds such as the capital gains tax exempt allowance (at £12,300) until 2026, putting a greater tax squeeze on high earners. Hollands said demand for VCTs could therefore remain high, as investors look for somewhere to shelter their wealth beyond pension and Isa allowances.

He argued that levels of fundraising supply could also remain elevated, but noted that this could take different forms. Of the 2021/22 tax year he noted: “The surge in fundraising has been driven to a considerable degree by the hunger for follow-on financing from existing companies within VCTs’ portfolios as they have come out of the Covid hit to the economy and so the funds raised over the last year won’t all be destined for new opportunities.” DB