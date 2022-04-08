Today's Markets: Fed continues to take belt in

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up marginally a day after it became apparent that the US Federal Reserve was planning to cut $95bn a month from the central bank's holdings of Treasury bonds and MBS Holdings.
There can be no doubt that equity valuations have been supported ever since central banks across the globe ramped-up liquidity in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. The only surprise is that it took as long as it has for The Fed to take its belt in. But with inflation accelerating on the back of swollen money-supply in the economy, and limited monetary tools at its disposal, it had little option than to run-down its balance sheet.
Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting also showed that some officials are considering raising interest rates in 0.5 percentage-point increments in upcoming meetings. The main question for investors is the extent to which successive rate rises could have on market liquidity, though it’s worth pointing out that interest rates remain well adrift of historical averages.
At any rate, it’s doubtful whether central banks will be able to keep a lid on inflation simply by choking-off liquidity in the economy. It may be true that in some cases we find that too much money is chasing too few goods, but the upward pressure on prices in some markets is linked to cost-push inflation as the cost of raw materials spirals.
Russia’s attack on neighbouring Ukraine has put the brakes on agricultural exports from a region which is a key supplier of grains and fertilizers in the global marketplace. Prices for the latter, a key agricultural input, have gone through the roof. Farmers employ nitrate fertilizers to boost yields, so given limited substitutability, we can expect that the situation could deteriorate further if the price environment restricts plantings in the crucial winter wheat season in the northern hemisphere.
The security situation in Ukraine has also fed into the debate on global supply chains which gained prominence throughout the pandemic. Increasingly, manufacturers and distributors are moving away from supply chain models which sought to minimise the amount of capital given over to inventories in favour of resilience of supply.
Further evidence has been supplied by Chip Bergh, chief executive of iconic fashion brand Levi’s (NY: LEVI). He believes that the fashion industry obsession with utilising the lowest-cost manufacturing around the world is coming to an end, undermining the very concept of globalisation. The company shifted production from the US to Asia in the early part of the century, but it now intends to revert to a localised approach in search of agility and responsiveness, helped along by the spread of digital production modes.