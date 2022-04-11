/
Fed invokes Volcker as markets squirm

The central bank slashing its balance sheet and increasing rates raises the spectre of recession
April 11, 2022
  • The Fed will cut $95bn (£73bn) of assets a month 
  • Yield curve inverting could signal a downturn

Investors are facing the impact of a “rapid” reduction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and more aggressive interest rate increases, as a senior bank governor referenced the rate-hiking former Fed chair Paul Volcker amid rising inflation and fears around a policy-driven recession.

Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, told Investors’ Chronicle that “if the Fed is trying to engineer a recession, everything they are saying publicly is taking us down that course”.

