Fed invokes Volcker as markets squirm

The Fed will cut $95bn (£73bn) of assets a month Yield curve inverting could signal a downturn

Investors are facing the impact of a “rapid” reduction of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet and more aggressive interest rate increases, as a senior bank governor referenced the rate-hiking former Fed chair Paul Volcker amid rising inflation and fears around a policy-driven recession.

Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, told Investors’ Chronicle that “if the Fed is trying to engineer a recession, everything they are saying publicly is taking us down that course”.