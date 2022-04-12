Microlise revenue jumps after listing

Revenue soars across categories Exceptional IPO charges contribute to loss

Microlise (SAAS) announced solid growth across its revenue streams in its virgin full-year results as a listed company. But the business, which floated on Aim in July 2021 and provides transport management software to fleet operators, is feeling the impact of the microchip shortages that are causing havoc for the transport and logistics sector, consequently falling to a loss as exceptional costs took a chunk out of the income statement.