/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Microlise revenue jumps after listing

The revenue performance was robust in these maiden post-IPO results, although the shares are still trading below the listing price
Microlise revenue jumps after listing
April 12, 2022
  • Revenue soars across categories
  • Exceptional IPO charges contribute to loss

Microlise (SAAS) announced solid growth across its revenue streams in its virgin full-year results as a listed company. But the business, which floated on Aim in July 2021 and provides transport management software to fleet operators, is feeling the impact of the microchip shortages that are causing havoc for the transport and logistics sector, consequently falling to a loss as exceptional costs took a chunk out of the income statement.  

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data