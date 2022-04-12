Unionisation to drive up costs at Amazon

Amazon New York warehouse votes in favour of unionisation

OECD countries with more unionisation are more productive

Labour shortages and rising cost of living are creating fertile grounds for the resurgence of trade unions. On 1 April, workers at Amazon’s (US:AMZN) New York Staten Island warehouse voted 55 per cent in favour of joining the Amazon Labour Union. As the second-largest employer in the United States, and with 1.6mn employees worldwide, Amazon's loss might set a precedent for further unionisation across the country. The new union said workers at over 100 other US sites had contacted it following the victory.