/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
news

Unionisation to drive up costs at Amazon

Further unionisation would drive up costs by hundreds of millions at Amazon but could also mean higher productivity of its workers
Unionisation to drive up costs at Amazon
April 12, 2022
  • Amazon New York warehouse votes in favour of unionisation
  • OECD countries with more unionisation are more productive

Labour shortages and rising cost of living are creating fertile grounds for the resurgence of trade unions. On 1 April, workers at Amazon’s (US:AMZN) New York Staten Island warehouse voted 55 per cent in favour of joining the Amazon Labour Union. As the second-largest employer in the United States, and with 1.6mn employees worldwide, Amazon's loss might set a precedent for further unionisation across the country. The new union said workers at over 100 other US sites had contacted it following the victory. 

 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data