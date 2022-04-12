Unionisation to drive up costs at Amazon

- Amazon New York warehouse votes in favour of unionisation
- OECD countries with more unionisation are more productive
Labour shortages and rising cost of living are creating fertile grounds for the resurgence of trade unions. On 1 April, workers at Amazon’s (US:AMZN) New York Staten Island warehouse voted 55 per cent in favour of joining the Amazon Labour Union. As the second-largest employer in the United States, and with 1.6mn employees worldwide, Amazon's loss might set a precedent for further unionisation across the country. The new union said workers at over 100 other US sites had contacted it following the victory.