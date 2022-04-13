Doubting the consensus

Economists expect the UK economy to grow strongly this year, despite falling household incomes. According to a survey by the Treasury, forecasts for gross domestic product (GDP) growth range between 3.1 and 5.7 per cent, with a median of 4.1 per cent. We should not trust such numbers.

Jan Magnus at the Free University of Amsterdam has shown why. He shows that a best forecast will quite often lie outside the range provided by forecasters. He proves this mathematically, but the intuition is simple. Our best forecast will use all available information, but as Friedrich Hayek said such information is dispersed, fragmentary, perhaps contradictory and not available to any single mind. This wouldn’t be so much of a problem if forecasters were so diverse and independent that they covered all this information. But they don’t. Forecasters look at similar information and overlook other things, so even the range of forecasts omits some valuable information. This means that sometimes the best forecast lies outside that range.