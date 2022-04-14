Bathroom boss ups stake

Perhaps sensing a buying opportunity, the chief executive of Victorian Plumbing (VIC) has increased his stake, although some may interpret the move as a means of shoring up investor confidence, which is at a low ebb given the company’s shares have fallen by 80 per cent since it floated on Aim last summer.

Mark Radcliffe, who founded the online bathroom retailer in 1999, has bought 700,000 shares at £0.506 each. Radcliffe now holds more than 150mn ordinary shares, representing a hefty 47 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.

Victorian Plumbing – which sells bathroom products and accessories to consumers and businesses – achieved a debut price of 262p, valuing it at £850mn when it listed last June. However, its market cap now stands at just £195mn.