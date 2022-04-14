/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Cyber security in focus as Goldman Sachs upgrades CrowdStrike

Intermittent tech sell-offs have provided viable entry points for a high-growth area of the market
Cyber security in focus as Goldman Sachs upgrades CrowdStrike
April 14, 2022

We got an interesting glimpse into cyber warfare earlier this month, when it emerged that Russian hackers had launched a cyberattack on the Ukrainian power grid, along with parallel attempts to sabotage computer systems that would be needed to restore it.

If anything, the move by Russia, which was revealed by Ukrainian government officials and the Slovakian cybersecurity firm ESET, was probably overdue given that these types of attacks on critical infrastructure can produce an optimal level of damage in relation to the resources employed – more bang for your bucks, as it were. (Ukraine’s power grid has been knocked offline twice before, in 2015 and 2016.)

If Ukraine was to reverse the tactic, it would be a classic example of asymmetrical warfare, essentially tactics employed by a weaker adversary to nullify, or undermine, the advantages held by a stronger adversary.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data