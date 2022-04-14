Cyber security in focus as Goldman Sachs upgrades CrowdStrike

We got an interesting glimpse into cyber warfare earlier this month, when it emerged that Russian hackers had launched a cyberattack on the Ukrainian power grid, along with parallel attempts to sabotage computer systems that would be needed to restore it.

If anything, the move by Russia, which was revealed by Ukrainian government officials and the Slovakian cybersecurity firm ESET, was probably overdue given that these types of attacks on critical infrastructure can produce an optimal level of damage in relation to the resources employed – more bang for your bucks, as it were. (Ukraine’s power grid has been knocked offline twice before, in 2015 and 2016.)

If Ukraine was to reverse the tactic, it would be a classic example of asymmetrical warfare, essentially tactics employed by a weaker adversary to nullify, or undermine, the advantages held by a stronger adversary.