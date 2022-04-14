Strix directors pick up shares

Strix’s (KETL) shares have been on a downwards trend since last September, after rising by over 190 per cent between listing in 2017 and that point. The company has been hit by higher freight costs, foreign exchange fluctuations, supply chain issues, and has been attacked by “a cyber incident of Russian origin”, an event disclosed by the company in February.

But the Aim-traded designer, manufacturer and supplier of kettle safety controls and water temperature components still looks as though it is on track to double revenue over the medium term. Its new factory in Guangzhou, China, is now up and running and this doubles manufacturing capacity. Price increases on legacy and newer products – some already implemented and some to come – will help the company battle inflation, although the outlook is of course challenging.

In the latest results, for the year to 31 December, revenue was up by a quarter to £119mn as the business benefited from a full year’s contribution from Italian water purification company LAICA, which was acquired in October 2020. The adjusted gross margin fell to 39.7 per cent (down from 41.4 per cent in the prior year), with commodity price and freight cost headwinds having an impact.