Today's Markets: Musk makes Twitter offer

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has launched a bold takeover attempt at Twitter (US:TWTR). The Tesla (US:TSLA) chief executive offered to buy all of Twitter’s shares for $54.20, a 38 per cent premium over the share price on April 1, in a single final offer.

In a bizarre SEC filing, Musk said after “several days of thinking this over” he had made up his mind to acquire Twitter and take it private. “It’s a high price and your shareholders will love it,” said Musk. “My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

In a statement, Twitter said its board would "carefully review the proposal".

This is the latest in a strange saga between the tech titan and Twitter. Last week, it was revealed that Musk had bought a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, but he then confused everyone by refusing to take up his board seat.

The Twitter takeover would supposedly allow Musk to make the “changes that need to be made”, but what he is actually cooking up is anyone’s guess. The electric car entrepreneur has regularly complained that Twitter is undermining his free speech by removing accounts, and has made suggestions that the social media company bans advertising and allows payments using cryptocurrency dogecoin.

Twitter shares rose by another 3 per cent on the news after a 11 per cent pre-market open rise, adding to its 39 per cent gains in the last month.

The social media company's chief executive Parag Agrawal foreshadowed this takeover effort earlier in the week in a statement published after Musk turned down a board seat and a limit on his holding. "There will be distractions ahead, but our goals and priorities remain unchanged," he said.

Elsewhere...

More dire news regarding purchasing power in the world’s biggest economy. Wholesale inflation in the US jumped 11.2 per cent in March from a year ago – the highest level in history. Japan also issued alarming statistics on prices overnight, and it’s not difficult to appreciate inflation’s severity on the domestic front if you’ve been to the supermarket of late, or have been forced to refill your car. Even electric motorists are feeling the pinch, as power bills surge. Even fish on a Friday is becoming a more prohibitive option as fishermen have warned that soaring fuel prices could force them to tie up their trawlers. Ultimately, some households might be grateful for residual product volumes available to them from Covid-19 stockpiling.

One of the many thematic plays from the lockdowns, Peloton Interactive Inc (US: PTON), is back under the cosh from activist shareholder, Blackwells Capital. This time it’s taking aim at new chief executive, Barry McCarthy. The Financial Times has been privy to a draft document from Blackwells which threatens to take legal action if Peloton fails to take certain actions, including inviting bids for the company. Investors piled into the stock when everyone was housebound, as the rationale seemed clear enough, but they were forced to recalibrate growth expectations once gyms reopened and the lycra-clad brigade piled back in.

The ripple effects from the war in Ukraine are gathering – and they may have some unexpected, or previously dismissed, options for investors. A $384mn initial public offering linked to Excelerate Energy (US:EE), a Texas-based LNG company, implies a market value of $2.5bn (£1.92bn). That’s a hefty debut, though not necessarily at odds with the view of BlackRock’s chief executive Larry Fink that an investment boom is underway in renewables. The main point is that the global energy crisis could point to renewed interest on the part of investors for fossil fuels – an unlikely scenario at this point last year. It may pay to watch this space, as countries in Europe scramble to secure new gas supplies on global markets, reviving plans for LNG terminals in the process.