Rising rates a double-edged sword on Wall Street

Jittery markets offset interest rate boost

Risk of recession rising, say bank execs

"I'm not predicting a recession,” said JPMorgan (US:JPM) chief executive Jamie Dimon this week. “But is it possible? Absolutely."

After its share price more than doubled from the depths of the pandemic, America’s largest bank is now more than a quarter down on last October’s high. The shift in mood music has been dramatic. In just half a year, talk has moved from a red-hot economy to runaway inflation, and now the possibility of economic contraction.