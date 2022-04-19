Robinhood acquires UK crypto company Ziglu

US retail trading platform Robinhood (US:HOOD) has announced it will acquire UK crypto currency business Ziglu. This is Robinhood’s first move into the UK since it scrapped plans to expand into the market during the summer of 2020.

“Ziglu’s impressive team of deeply experienced financial services and crypto experts will help us accelerate our global expansion efforts,” said Vlad Tenev, chief executive of Robinhood Markets. The companies did not report a purchase price, but Ziglu was last year valued at £85mn.

This acquisition comes two years after an aborted UK launch for Robinhood. In 2020, the trading platform had over 200,000 customers signed up in the UK before deciding to pull out, saying “a lot changed in the world in the first half of 2020, and so we made the difficult decision to postpone our UK launch indefinitely”.