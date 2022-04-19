Today's Markets: Growth fading as stagflation looms

IMF to follow World Bank in downgrading global growth forecasts

Coupled with heightened inflation expectations = stagflation incoming

Russia doubles down in Donbas

Equity indices across Europe opened up in downbeat mood this morning as the latest grim developments in the Russo-Ukraine war coupled with news of downgrades to global growth forecasts weighed on sentiment. The FTSE100 was down almost 0.5 per cent by late morning with the FTSE250 shedding 0.8 per cent, over the Channel the CAC40 and DAX were off 1.25 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

European indices took a lead from Asian markets, which were hit hard overnight as news of a tightening of regulation over livestreaming in China, adding to the growing regulatory crackdown on the tech industry in the country, dragged on sentiment, leaving Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index 2.7 per cent lower.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is shortly expected to release downgrades to global growth forecasts as the surge in inflation coupled with further disruption to supply chains due to the war in Ukraine and strict lockdowns in China, and in particular its economic powerhouse of Shanghai have raised the spectre of stagflation. The World Bank has already shaved its global growth forecasts for this year from 4.1 per cent to 3.2 per cent and warned of a period of 'exceptional uncertainty'.

In Ukraine, focus has hardened on the eastern front where Russia is said to have stepped up its assault in the Donbas region where most of its firepower is now focused, prompting fresh calls from the Ukrainian government for citizens to leave the area. Russia’s intent now appears to be the ‘liberation’ of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with renewed attacks reported over the past 24 hours from Mariupol in the south to Kharkiv in the north. Meanwhile the strangling effects of international sanctions on the Russian economy continues with automotive manufacturer Stellantis suspending production at its plant south of Moscow. Moscow continues to retaliate against sanctions - the latest move being a proposal to delist the global depositary receipts (GDRs) of Russian companies which trade on international exchanges. GDRs for companies such as EN+, Sberbank and Gazprom among others were suspended by the London Stock Exchange in March. Read more of our coverage of the impact of Russia’s invasion on your investments here.