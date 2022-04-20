/
Energy frenzy sets up Wood Group for better year

The consulting, construction and operations firm has high debt and a poor 2021, but a new energy security focus and division sale could shore up the books
April 20, 2022
  • Loss narrows even with sales down on 2020
  • Dividend still paused, although chief executive floats return after offloading of division

As investment looks to skyrocket in the energy sector across both oil and gas projects and renewables, energy and resources services and consulting firm Wood Group (WG.) is still counting the costs of the past loss-making contracts and the impact of 2020’s freeze of new projects. ‘Challenging’ was the key word for Wood Group in its presentation of the weaker 2021 numbers. 

