Just Eat could sell Grubhub

Grubhub was only acquired last year Orders fell in the first quarter

Just Eat (JET) revealed in a trading update that it is considering selling Grubhub, the online food ordering and delivery platform, which it acquired for $7.3bn (£5.6bn) in June 2021.

Management said that it “is currently, together with its advisers, actively exploring the introduction of a strategic partner into and/or the partial or full sale of Grubhub”.

The acquisition has struggled with declining orders and fee caps in its key markets, notably New York. Numis analysts said last month that Grubhub is burning through cash at a run-rate of around €200mn (£166mn).

The trading update, covering the first quarter of the company’s 2022 financial year, also disclosed that total orders fell by 1 per cent to 264.1mn while gross transaction value (GTV) climbed by 4 per cent to €7.24bn. Northern Europe was the best performer in terms of orders, up 4 per cent to 76.5mn. The UK and Ireland market posted the most rapid GTV growth, spiking by 7 per cent to €1.65bn.

The company now expects to return to profitability in 2023, and downgraded its GTV forecasts. Management said that that GTV will now grow by mid single-digits in 2022 rather than the mid-teens guidance previously shared, and warned that it expects a relatively high level of churn in its consumer base in the first half of the year.

Despite the bad news, growth drivers such as average monthly order frequency and returning consumers are still expected to "remain above pre-pandemic and even above pandemic levels" according to management. We stick with our hold recommendation for now, and await further news on Grubhub. Hold.