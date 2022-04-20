Oxford BioMedica sweats on AZN supply agreement

Discussions continue over a possible extension to the supply agreement with AstraZeneca

Operating cash flows surge on the upscaling of activities linked to the vaccine agreement

Covid-19 proved to be a boon for certain companies, but many of the pandemic-linked benefits are beginning to dissipate. Oxford BioMedica’s (OXB) share price has been in retreat since the beginning of November. That trend was maintained on results day as the vaccine manufacturer guided for reduced revenue in 2022 due to a pause in vaccine manufacturing activity. Much depends on the outcome of negotiations with AstraZeneca (AZN) over a possible extension to a supply agreement in relation to the adenovirus-based Covid-19 vaccine.

Oxford BioMedica has manufactured over 100mn doses since it went into partnership with the pharma heavyweight, with orders accelerating through the second half of 2021. The deal has generated around £100mn in revenue since inception, with the positive impact on operating cash flow also evident in the period under review. The surge in revenue was offset to an extent by a decrease in commercial development receipts from existing customers, as activities transitioned to clinical and commercial batch manufacture. Cost-of-sales was up by around one-third when non-cash items are excluded, but the upscaling of activities linked to the vaccine agreement is perhaps best appreciated through a near-fourfold increase in adjusted operating cash profits to £35.9mn.

The revenue base is expanding through new contracts with Arcellx, Immatics and Cabaletta Bio, together with bioprocessing and commercial development activities, but the market remains focused on the vaccine deal. Put simply, the trajectory of the share price remains intertwined with the clinical relationship with AstraZeneca. It’s no surprise, therefore, that short positions on the stock increased throughout March, while consensus forecasts point to an adjusted earnings loss of 14.4p in 2022. Hold.

Last IC view: Hold, 1,562p, 22 Sep 2021

OXFORD BIOMEDICA (OXB) ORD PRICE: 600p MARKET VALUE: £576mn TOUCH: 598-601p 12-MONTH HIGH: 1,678p LOW: 577p DIVIDEND YIELD: nil PE RATIO: 26 NET ASSET VALUE: 195p NET CASH: £100m