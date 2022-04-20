Shipping rates are falling from pandemic peak

Global rates fall over 10 per cent in the last month

Backlog of ships outside Shanghai has almost trebled

There is a rare bright spot for costs in this high-inflation world: prices of containers are heading downwards. The Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai has cut demand for containers out of China, and changing consumer behaviour in the US means the clamour for imported goods is relenting after two years of heavy spending.

Since the end of February, the price of a 40 ft container has fallen 16 per cent to $7,945 (£6,108), according to the Drewry World Container Index. It hit its peak in September of last year at $10,377. A large part of this has been driven by falling prices of containers coming out of Shanghai, which is a result of the Omicron-shutdown that has seen industry have to slam on the brakes.