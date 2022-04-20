The shrinking labour market

Many companies say it is become harder to find workers. One reason for this is that there are fewer of them. Latest figures show that the number of people in the labour force – either employed or unemployed – has fallen by 662,000 (or 1.9 per cent) since just before the pandemic.

This is not simply because foreign-born workers have gone home. Instead, there has been a big increase (of 487,000 or 5.8 per cent) in the number of under 64-year-olds who are economically inactive.

For the most part, this is not because people have taken early retirement; only one-in-six of the increase in inactivity is because of this. Instead, we’ve seen a rise in the number of students – a fact which undermines the idea that job prospects have improved for those without qualifications; if this were the case, students would leave their courses to take those good jobs. More alarmingly, we’ve seen a rise of 256,000 (11.1 per cent) in the numbers of people too unwell to work; this might not be wholly due to long Covid, as these numbers were rising before the pandemic.