Today's markets: European equities recover, Netflix nixed

Naked Wines puts a cork in short sellers’ expectations

Investors are acquiring a taste for Naked Wines (WINE) again, with shares rising 12 per cent after the virtual vintner toasted to a “low single digit” adjusted operating profit for the year.

Though sales only rose by 3 per cent year-on-year, this is still 72 per cent higher than pre-pandemic. All the while, customers have proved stickier than expected, with a retention rate of 80 per cent. This is a turnaround for the winemaker, which has been a target for short-sellers who expected customers to desert the online-only wine seller in favour of reopened pubs and bars. Shares have more than halved since November.

For Jefferies, which had been expecting a loss of £1mn for the year, the update was “reassuring”, and the broker maintained its buy rating. MT.

Netflix loses subscribers for the first time in a decade

When Neflix’s share price dropped 20 per cent at the start of the year, Pershing Square, Bill Ackman’s investment vehicle, purchased a $1.1bn stake. He thought its pipeline of content would help fend off rivals. Surely it would be one of the last subscriptions to be cancelled by cash strapped consumers? Apparently not. In the first quarter of the year, Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers to end a decade long period of subscriber growth.

To add concern for investors, Netflix is forecasting it will lose another 2mn in the second quarter of the year to leave it with 219.6mn. The company said that “high household penetration - when including the large number of households sharing accounts - combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds”.

It estimated that 100mn extra households were sharing accounts. When revenue was growing this wasn’t an issue but now the market is stagnating it is looking at ways to turn these into paid subscribers. This could mean asking customers to pay for sharing accounts – it is already experimented with this in three Latin American markets.

The question is whether with a cost of living crisis biting people will be willing to pay extra for their friends? With current subscriber growth falling and competition from Disney (US:DIS) and Apple (AAPL) growing, it seems unlikely. Ackman clearly enjoyed Squid Game more than the rest of us. AS

Finance chiefs expect rising costs to hit margins

A record proportion of the UK’s finance heads expect operating costs to continue rising, with most believing that the Bank of England will not meet its target of bringing inflation back down to 2 per cent within a two-year window.

Deloitte’s quarterly UK CFO survey found 98 per cent of respondents expect operating costs to increase over the next 12 months, with 71 per cent anticipating an accompanying decline in margins. Annual consumer price inflation (CPI) jumped to a 30-year high of 7 per cent in March from 6.2 per cent in April, government figures show. UBS economists expect a further hike to 8.7 per cent in April as gas and electricity price increases kick in.

A tight labour market and supply chain disruptions are contributing to spiralling costs, with 78 per cent of CFOs surveyed by Deloitte saying they expect inflation to exceed 2.5 per cent in two years’ time. A quarter of those surveyed expect CPI to remain above 3.5 per cent.

Interest rate rises are expected as the central bank attempts to curb inflation, with the average estimate being for a doubling of the current base rate of 0.75 per cent in a year’s time.

The war in Ukraine was also flagged as an additional risk – 56 per cent of finance heads described the level of uncertainty faced by their businesses as either ‘high’ or ‘very high’.

“Rising geopolitical risk in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and alongside high inflation mean that the external challenges faced by business are greater today than at any time in the last eight years,” Deloitte’s chief economist Ian Stewart said. MF

Qinetiq profit ahead of forecasts

Defence specialist Qinetiq (QQ) said it expects full-year results to be slightly ahead of forecasts, driven by growth in its EMEA Services arm.

US revenue was slower than expected, though, as defence spending has been hampered by ongoing political wrangling around the federal budget.

Underlying operating profit is likely to come in at £135mn, ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of £133mn. It finished the year to March 31 with net cash of £225mn, up from £139.2mn at the half-year stage.

A £14.5mn loss booked in its first half results against a “complex” project has also been contained and the relating contract has now been closed, the company said. It reiterated its medium-to-long term target of making an operating margin of between 12-13 per cent but said in the short term that margins will be 100 basis points lower than this, citing inflationary pressures and higher investment. Capex will be at the “upper end” of its guided range of £90mn-£120mn, it said. Qinetiq’s shares have rallied since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are up 26 per cent since the start of the year. The share price has been flat over a 12-month period, though. MF

Just Eat could sell Grubhub

Just Eat (JET) revealed in a trading update that it is considering selling Grubhub, the online food ordering and delivery platform, which it acquired for $7.3bn (£5.6bn) in June 2021.

Management said that it is “actively exploring the introduction of a strategic partner into and/or the partial or full sale of Grubhub”. The acquired company has struggled with declining orders and fee caps in its key markets, notably New York. Numis analysts said last month that Grubhub is burning through cash at a run-rate of around €200mn (£166mn).

The trading update, covering the first quarter of the company’s 2022 financial year, also disclosed that total orders fell by 1 per cent to 264.1mn while gross transaction value (GTV) climbed by 4 per cent to €7.24bn. Northern Europe was the best performer in terms of orders, up 4 per cent to 76.5mn. The UK and Ireland market posted the most rapid GTV growth, spiking by 7 per cent to €1.65bn.

The company now expects to return to profitability in 2023, and downgraded its GTV forecasts. Management said that GTV will now grow by mid single-digits in 2022 rather than the mid-teens guidance previously shared, and warned that it expects a relatively high level of churn in its consumer base in the first half of the year. CA

Severfield eyes more opportunities

Steel construction specialist Severfield (SFR) said it has been “encouraged” by current levels of tendering activity across the UK and Europe, with opportunities being provided through the construction of new battery plants, warehouses, data centres, transport infrastructure and new stadia, among other facilities.

Its order book as of April 1 stood at £479mn, up from £393mn at the beginning of November and although steel prices have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine it has managed to pass most of these on. It finished the year with net debt (excluding leases) of £19mn but had replaced a £25mn debt facility in December with a £50mn one, which it said would be used to support growth. Severfield’s shares are down 4 per cent this year and trade at below 8-times Factset consensus forecast earnings. Broker Jefferies maintained its buy rating on the company, citing the improved outlook and a turnaround in profitability of the company’s Indian joint venture. MF