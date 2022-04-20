/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Today's markets: European equities recover, Netflix nixed

Shares across the continent rebound but focus turns to central bank tightening
Today's markets: European equities recover, Netflix nixed
April 20, 2022

 

  • Focus turns to central bank action
  • US bond yields highest since pandemic began
  • Netflix slumps on subscriber reversal

Equities across Europe edged higher in early trading although caution remains the name of the game as investors face up to the increasing realisation that inflation is going to take a huge chunk out of disposable incomes in the months to come. This was writ large in overnight figures from streaming giant Netflix (US:NFLX) which announced the end to an unbroken decade of growing subscriber numbers - news which saw its shares shed more than 20 per cent of their value in after hours trading. 

MOST READ
Today

By late morning the FTSE100 was up almost 0.5 per cent while European indices, which sold off yesterday on Russia’s latest escalation in Ukraine, were in positive territory with the DAX up 1.1 per cent and CAC40 up 1.4 per cent. 

With inflation rampant in the US and other developed nations, eyes are firmly on central banks and how aggressively they are willing to accelerate interest rate rises to try to rein inflation in. Bond markets have sold off in response with yields on key US treasuries now hitting highs not seen since the start of the pandemic or before. 

Adding fuel to the fire, German producer prices stormed 30.9 per cent higher in March - the highest reading since records began in 1949, as the full effect of energy price hikes was felt in its industrial sector. On Main Street, consumer price inflation came in at 7.3 per cent. 

Equity markets in the US bucked the recent pessimism yesterday by closing higher with the Nasdaq 2.2 per cent to the good and the S&P 500 1.6 per cent higher, the move primarily driven by a slide in the oil price of more than 5 per cent. But today’s session could be considerably different given Netflix’s woeful performance in after hours trading. To compound the sense that the lockdown darlings are facing a rougher future, Just Eat Takeaway (JET) has said it is exploring the sale of US-focused food delivery business Grubhub, which it bought for more than $7bn (£5.4bn) during the pandemic’s height. See below for more on both Netflix and Just Eat Takeaway. 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIESThe Trader
More on COMPANIES
More on News